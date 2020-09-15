PREMIUM!
Companies using virus as excuse for dodgy dismissals
A labour law expert has warned that even if companies faced legitimate difficulties as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, they still had to follow proper processes before retrenching or dismissing employees, or risk legal ramifications.
