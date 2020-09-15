 
 
Companies using virus as excuse for dodgy dismissals

Business News

A labour law expert has warned that even if companies faced legitimate difficulties as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, they still had to follow proper processes before retrenching or dismissing employees, or risk legal ramifications.

Bernadette Wicks
15 Sep 2020
04:42:26 PM
Companies using virus as excuse for dodgy dismissals

Job losses due to COVID-19 are on the increase. Picture: iStock

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has had its hands full in recent months and in August alone recorded almost 3,000 retrenchments. CCMA spokesperson Amos Tshabalala said on Tuesday the commission received a total of 1, 034 retrenchment referrals – and noted a total of 2,864 job losses – last month. This as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to bear down on businesses across the country, leaving their owners with no choice but to cut their staff. But according to a labour expert, some opportunistic employers have been using the pandemic as an excuse to get rid of ‘dead wood’...

