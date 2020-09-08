PREMIUM!
Worst GDP ever, but there is hope
Analysts are not surprised at the news that South Africa’s gross domestic product decreased by 51% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020, saying that it was expected. The question now is how the economy will recover.
