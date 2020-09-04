 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘The poor will suffer’, Kieswetter pleads against tax revolt

Business News 3 days ago

SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter has made a plea against tax revolt when he briefed the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef), warning the impact on the poor will be devastating.

Ina Opperman
04 Sep 2020
05:06:33 PM
PREMIUM!
‘The poor will suffer’, Kieswetter pleads against tax revolt

Filing tax returns. Picture: Pinterest

“We are angry and outraged at the corruption and the wastage in government, but at the same time, if you were to withhold your money, you will harm and hurt the most vulnerable in society. We at SARS defend the poorest,” Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said. Prof. Jannie Rossouw, interim head of the Wits Business School, agrees that the poor will suffer if South Africans stopped paying tax. He also points out that most people do not have a choice to pay tax, as their tax is automatically deducted if they receive a salary. “There is also a question if...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Trump blasts Mandela, EFF out of Clicks, why Chiefs failed

Politics ‘Leaks warfare’ – Phumzile van Damme throws down the gauntlet

Load Shedding UPDATE: Stages 1 and 2 load shedding rotation until Wednesday

Politics EFF prepares to mobilise members to forcibly shut down all Clicks stores

General Grass on ash: uncovering 200,000 year old beds from South Africa


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.