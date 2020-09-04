 
 
Kieswetter’s plea against tax revolt

Business News 1 min ago

SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter on Thursday night made a plea against tax revolt when he briefed the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef), warning the impact on the poor will be devastating.

Ina Opperman
04 Sep 2020
05:06:33 PM
Filing tax returns. Picture: Pinterest

“We are angry and outraged at the corruption and the wastage in government, but at the same time, if you were to withhold your money, you will harm and hurt the most vulnerable in society. We at SARS defend the poorest,” Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said. Prof. Jannie Rossouw, interim head of the Wits Business School, agrees that the poor will suffer if South Africans stopped paying tax. He also points out that most people do not have a choice to pay tax, as their tax is automatically deducted if they receive a salary. “There is also a question if...

