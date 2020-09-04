Kieswetter’s plea against tax revolt

PREMIUM!
Kieswetter’s plea against tax revoltBusiness News 1 min ago
SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter on Thursday night made a plea against tax revolt when he briefed the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef), warning the impact on the poor will be devastating.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News Attorneys approach High Court to shut down Road Accident Fund
World Trump tells Americans to try to vote twice
Load Shedding Eskom to reduce load shedding to Stage 3 on Friday
Africa China invades Zim’s Hwange National Park to explore for coal
Personal Finance These scams are waiting to swallow your retrenchment package