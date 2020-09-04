 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Long walk to 5G: bidding for SA wireless spectrum to begin

Business News 1 hour ago

The rollout of spectrum for mobile and other services has seen multiples delays, leaving South Africa lagging behind somewhat in the implementation of technological services, including the much-vaunted 5G mobile technology.

Brian Sokutu
04 Sep 2020
02:41:23 PM
PREMIUM!
Long walk to 5G: bidding for SA wireless spectrum to begin

Residents have expressed fear for the potential dangers associated with radiation from 5G mobile masts.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) this week announced the long-awaited date for the invitation to apply (ITA) for wireless open-access network (WOAN) and the international mobile telecommunications spectrum, prompting excitement but also concerns over the possible prices of this sought-after commodity. The ITA date has now been set for 30 September. The rollout of spectrum for mobile and other services has seen multiples delays, leaving South Africa lagging behind somewhat in the implementation of technological services, including the much-vaunted 5G mobile technology. According to a recent study by World Wide Worx, big mobile players MTN, Vodacom, Cell...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Attorneys approach High Court to shut down Road Accident Fund

World Trump tells Americans to try to vote twice

Load Shedding Eskom to reduce load shedding to Stage 3 on Friday

Africa China invades Zim’s Hwange National Park to explore for coal

Personal Finance These scams are waiting to swallow your retrenchment package


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.