Long walk to 5G: bidding for SA wireless spectrum to begin

PREMIUM!
Long walk to 5G: bidding for SA wireless spectrum to beginBusiness News 1 hour ago
The rollout of spectrum for mobile and other services has seen multiples delays, leaving South Africa lagging behind somewhat in the implementation of technological services, including the much-vaunted 5G mobile technology.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News Attorneys approach High Court to shut down Road Accident Fund
World Trump tells Americans to try to vote twice
Load Shedding Eskom to reduce load shedding to Stage 3 on Friday
Africa China invades Zim’s Hwange National Park to explore for coal
Personal Finance These scams are waiting to swallow your retrenchment package