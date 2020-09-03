Black Business Council vice president suspended over GBV allegations

The Black Business Council (BBC) has suspended one of its vice presidents, Keith Thabo, over allegations of gender-based violence (GBV), pending the outcome of the matter in court.

“The decision was taken after it came to the attention of the National Office Bearers of the BBC that there was a case of GBV opened against Keith Thabo,” the BBC said in a statement on Thursday.

The council further adds that this decision does not suggest guilt on the part of Thabo, but is a precautionary measure “to allow him space and time to deal with the allegations against him”.

“The BBC condemns all incidents of GBV in the strongest possible terms.

“We call on the law enforcement agencies to prosecute those who are involved in GBV without fear or favour in order to heal our beloved country of this pandemic,” the council added in its statement.

The BBC stated that it was unequivocal in its stand against GBV and femicide.

“Any form of violence is never acceptable, never excusable and never tolerable,” the BBC concluded.

When News24 contacted Thabo on Thursday, he said he did not have a comment on the matter, but he remained vice president of the council.

“There is no suspension. In my opinion, I am still vice president, I will continue to hold my office and [perform] my duties. My personal matters [have] nothing to do with the council,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.