 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Covid-19 being used as an excuse to exploit workers, experts warn

Business News 2 hours ago

Neasa is questioning the viability of minimum wages and ‘suffocating’ labour laws as a developing country trying to survive Covid-19. But experts warn that problems are more deep-seeded than scrapping labour laws.

Nica Richards
02 Sep 2020
05:00:08 AM
PREMIUM!
Covid-19 being used as an excuse to exploit workers, experts warn

People queue to receive food during a distribution organised by the local Muslim organisation Ghous-e-aazam Welfare, in the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD, on May 5, 2020 as the country fight against the spread of the COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)

The national minimum wage should be frozen until the country is over the financial crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, says a large employer organisation. The National Employers’ Association of South Africa (Neasa) says the minimum wage is part of a raft of “suffocating” labour laws which are not viable under current circumstances in a developing country trying to get on its feet. Neasa has, among other issues, asked whether a person receiving a monthly grant is better off than someone who could be employed, but would receive less than the minimum wage. Neasa’s Gerhard Papenfus and Theo de Jager...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ and Mboweni calls Masina to ‘order’

Crime Third suspect in Nathaniel Julies murder case arrested

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding continues on Wednesday as Eskom warns of additional stages

World US police shoot and kill another black man

General Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ after storm


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.