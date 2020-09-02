Covid-19 being used as an excuse to exploit workers, experts warn

PREMIUM!
Covid-19 being used as an excuse to exploit workers, experts warnBusiness News 2 hours ago
Neasa is questioning the viability of minimum wages and ‘suffocating’ labour laws as a developing country trying to survive Covid-19. But experts warn that problems are more deep-seeded than scrapping labour laws.
