 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Crime, electricity theft kill off critical businesses in Joburg

Business News 1 min ago

Among the businesses losing massive amounts of income is one which manufactures parts for much-needed ventilators, while City Power says it loses millions every month to illegal connections and infrastructure damage.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
01 Sep 2020
05:01:18 AM
PREMIUM!
Crime, electricity theft kill off critical businesses in Joburg

A hijacked building leading to plenty of headaches in Jeppestown, 31 August 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

Rising crime and illegal electricity connections around a hijacked building in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, are driving businesses to closure as the area’s descent into chaos over recent months, has led to hundreds of thousands of Rands in lost income for businesses. Two business owners on Suburban Road near an infamously violence-ridden men’s hostel are throwing in the towel after several years of urging the city and the police to hear their plight. While the dire surroundings have always led to trouble at various establishments, recent and frequent power cuts, business robberies, and daily mugging of workers have led to businesses losing...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Mokonyane’s former PA spills beans on ‘Bosasa groceries, house upgrades’

Columns Lokkie was no threat to any trained, armed, policeman

World Trump presses law and order message as protest turns deadly

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

General Celebrated photographer Jürgen Schadeberg dies, aged 89


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.