Women’s month: Recruitment project tackles gender bias

Business News 3 days ago

The programme has ‘already produced 66 active representatives’.

Brian Sokutu
28 Aug 2020
05:00:04 AM
Women's month: Recruitment project tackles gender bias

ADRESSING INEQUALITY. Virginia Nkosi of Assupol Life. Picture: Supplied

To mark Women’s Month, insurance company Assupol and women-owned company Omama Besizwe Investments have teamed up to offer training and job opportunities to young female graduates in the financial sector, to redress gender inequality. Assupol Life’s Virginia Nkosi said women with qualifications in commerce, finance, accounting, business management, administration, marketing, auditing, economics, financial information systems, law and related qualifications would be eligible to apply. Quoting last year’s Stats SA figures, Nkosi said there were an estimated 37.9% households headed by women, “with most industries not yet fully transformed and many young female graduates struggling to find jobs or exposure to...

