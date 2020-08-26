 
 
Ters suspension will hurt business and workers alike

The suspension of Ters payments adds renewed anxiety to the prospect of having to let more staff go just to keep doors open. This as the sector battles to operate at full capacity, has a 10pm curfew, and as a result is not getting the necessary income to recover from the pandemic.

Nica Richards
26 Aug 2020
05:00:40 AM
Unemployed workers can be seen on a street corner looking for piece jobs in Centurion, 14 July 2020, Pretoria. South Africa's unemployment rate had been high before the nationwide lockdown and according to the national treasury, unemployment may increase to 50 per cent in the worst case scenario. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Employers and workers already ravaged by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country’s economy have been hit by another curveball, as they now have to deal with the added anxiety of Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) payments being suspended. Two weeks after the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s (UIF) upbeat declaration that R40 billion in payments had been made, the system has abruptly been suspended. This according to the National Employers’ Association of South Africa (Neasa), who on Tuesday informed The Citizen that “pending internal verification and investigations at UIF, all Ters payments have been put on hold.” The Department...

