Ters suspension will hurt business and workers alike

PREMIUM!
Ters suspension will hurt business and workers alikeBusiness News 13 hours ago
The suspension of Ters payments adds renewed anxiety to the prospect of having to let more staff go just to keep doors open. This as the sector battles to operate at full capacity, has a 10pm curfew, and as a result is not getting the necessary income to recover from the pandemic.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Breaking News Fita drops cigarette ban legal challenge
Business Insight Where did it go wrong: How two ANC-run municipalities can be so different
Business Another disease plagues Brazil Covid fight: corruption
General Daily news update: Africa may be past Covid peak, Bosasa back at Zondo, your weather update
Covid-19 Africa could be past the peak of Covid-19 pandemic – WHO