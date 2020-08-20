Business News 20.8.2020 07:45 am

Video: Virgin Active gyms open on Monday, ‘disappointed’ by 50-person limit

Suren Naidoo
Video: Virgin Active gyms open on Monday, ‘disappointed’ by 50-person limit

A Virgin Active gym. Picture: Virgin Active SA

Planet Fitness, its biggest local competitor, started opening gyms this week.

South Africa’s largest gym chain Virgin Active may not be happy about the 50-person limit placed on gyms and fitness centres as part of the government’s Covid-19 Level 2 regulations, but is still planning to reopen its facilities countrywide on August 24.

The group, which is majority-owned by Christo Wiese’s JSE-listed investment holding firm Brait SE, confirmed the reopening plans in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

It said it plans to open its doors on Monday at 5am.

The move follows South Africa relaxing its Covid-19 restrictions to Level 2 on Tuesday (August 18), under which gyms can now operate.

Level 2 has also seen the unbanning of inter-provincial leisure travel as well as the sale of alcohol and tobacco.

Virgin Active said earlier this week that it was awaiting gym protocols from government before it would reopen, but seems to have changed tack, opting to announce the Monday opening date in the hope that government will release the detailed gym protocols before then.

‘Law and safety first’

“As we stand today, the entire gym industry has not received the government protocols which it must follow and does not have permission from government to open.

“We are aware that some gym operators have opened despite this, however, Virgin Active’s responsibility is to put the law, and the safety of our members first,” the group noted in its Twitter post.

“At present, government has indicated a 50-person limit for gyms. We are optimising our classes and large estate to ensure you can be active in our safe and inclusive environments.

“We will update you on all the upgrades and improvements to our member experience in the next few days,” it added in the post directed at members.

Moneyweb sent Virgin Active a list of questions on Tuesday, but it is yet to respond.

While the group has taken a more cautious stance than Planet Fitness and other gym operators on reopening its facilities this week, it also appears unhappy about government’s 50-person limit (at any one time) within gym facilities.

In a post on its website on Tuesday, the group welcomed the news that gyms can open in Level 2.

“We are however very disappointed to hear that government has imposed a 50-person limit on gyms. We will explore every avenue to ensure that this limit is lifted,” it said.

A screenshot of the Virgin Active post that appeared on its website on Tuesday. Image: Suren Naidoo

The post, however, seems to have been removed from Virgin Active’s website.

The group’s biggest competitor, Planet Fitness, opened its Gauteng gyms on Wednesday and is set to open its facilities in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal today (Thursday).

Brait’s share price was up just over 5% on the JSE on Wednesday, buoyed by the easing of restrictions to Level 2. Its Virgin Active operation in South Africa has been closed for almost five months since the initial ‘hard’ lockdown in late March.

This article first appeared on Moneyweb and was republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: ‘Ek wil Tops Toe Gaan in Level 2’ by The Kiffness is SA right now 19.8.2020
This is what Level 2 lockdown means for parents and children 17.8.2020
There is little to celebrate about easing of rules 17.8.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News SIU’s Covid-19 graft investigations now topping R5bn

Government Take action against ‘improper’ soldiers implicated in Collins Khosa killing – military ombudsman

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: SA has 104,619 active cases, with recovery rate of 82%

Government DA MP accused of being in liquor store during virtual National Assembly sitting

Crime Wits student’s alleged killer to appear in court after discharge from hospital

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition