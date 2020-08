The tourism industry has vowed to adopt a no-nonsense approach in adhering to strict Covid-19 prevention protocols, and will be intolerant to wild behaviour at its establishments. The industry has pleaded with visitors to behave. “We are not going to be policing who are drunk. We will not tolerate that. Travellers must take responsibility to protect the industry so that we do not become super spreaders of the Covid-19 virus,” Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), said today. He said the industry has had prevention protocols in place for some time...

He said the industry has had prevention protocols in place for some time and that the opening of the sector was the perfect opportunity to demonstrate that it was ready for travellers, particularly those from abroad.

Tshivengwa said this was why it was important for the sector, the public, as well as government to play a role in ensuring that SA becomes the country of choice in terms of Covid-19 safety protocols.

“Obviously this is dependent on the opening of borders because people worldwide love our country. Government also has to plays its role to avail funds to market this country abroad,” he said.

Tshivengwa said their estimate was that it could take up to three years for the sector to recover from the Covid-19 economic devastation that has led to job losses, saying the road to recovery starts now.

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane in turn promised tough action against non-compliant owners and managers who break the 10pm level 2 lockdown curfew, saying that they would be arrested.

Since the country moved to level 2 of the lockdown, restaurants, bars and taverns are allowed to operate and serve alcohol until 10pm.

She said non-compliance would be the issue of the justice system and the police.

“It is no longer the matter of the minister of tourism…. consequences are that the owner will be arrested, together with the manager, and then the justice system will take care of that.”

The minister said for patrons who break the curfew, “police minister Bheki Cele will be waiting for you”.

She said they were confident that measures have been put in place to protect employees, suppliers, tourists, and all those involved in the sector.

“Our main goal is to ensure that no tourism facility becomes a source of the spread of the pandemic and we are encouraged that since the beginning of the opening and bringing activities back we are still doing well. Let us keep this up and also hold one another accountable against this commitment for the sake of our people and our industry,” she said.

The minister said accommodation facilities were expected to ensure that their breakfast and reception area keep up to 50% of occupancy space, saying restaurants had no limitations on the number of people at a time, but that there should be enough space between tables.

Blessing Manale, Tourism SA spokesperson, said the situation called for the new way of doing things, like doing away with paper menus to protect lives and livelihoods.

“It is a jobs matter. Let us be creative and find better ways to efficiency to protect the industry,” he said.

Restaurant Association of South Africa’s CEO, Wendy Alberts, committed that they will ensure strict adherence to protocols and that the sector has so far worked well with the department for readiness.

“The minister has worked well with the sector and we are hopeful of the future. What we need to do is ensure strict adherence to prevention measures as the minister has stressed. We are also very appreciative of the support from the public. People love our places and have been out in numbers, with restaurants full in the past couple of days,” she said.

