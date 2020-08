While not taking issue with the government unbanning tobacco during Level 2 lockdown, leaders of the antismoking lobby are pinning their hopes on parliament passing the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill into law. Approved by the Cabinet two years ago, the Bill, hailed by the World Health Organisation as “a highly comprehensive piece of tobacco control legislation”, would bring SA in line with global trends by allowing for the regulation of new tobacco products. This included electronic nicotine, non-nicotine systems and heated tobacco products. The Bill prohibits smoking using or holding an ignited or heated tobacco...

While not taking issue with the government unbanning tobacco during Level 2 lockdown, leaders of the antismoking lobby are pinning their hopes on parliament passing the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill into law.

Approved by the Cabinet two years ago, the Bill, hailed by the World Health Organisation as “a highly comprehensive piece of tobacco control legislation”, would bring SA in line with global trends by allowing for the regulation of new tobacco products. This included electronic nicotine, non-nicotine systems and heated tobacco products.

The Bill prohibits smoking using or holding an ignited or heated tobacco product, producing an emission of any sort or using ends, in all enclosed public or private places.

Commenting on the lifting of the ban on tobacco sales, SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) specialist scientist Dr Catherine Egbe said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s weekend announcement “did not come as a surprise”.

“This was a temporary ban, put in place to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. So, when the country started recording a decrease in infection rate, and low hospitalisation, we expected the lifting of the ban.

“We have put together the Bill, knowing its passing would make a huge difference. Unfortunately, that was stalled because of the pandemic,” she said.

The SAMRC and other organisations advocating for stricter measures on tobacco hoped “the unbanning will give us room for a serious consideration of the speedy passing of the Bill”.

“When passed into law, the Bill will save lives and protect vulnerable citizens like children, women and youth from the exploitation by the tobacco and electronic cigarette industry – mercilessly targeting them. We need people to be free from nicotine addiction,” Egbe said.

Eight million people died globally due to tobacco-related diseases. “The worst part of it is that about 1.2 million of those who die do not smoke. “Because of being exposed to other people’s smoke, they die from tobacco-related diseases.”

Asked about the impact the tobacco ban had on tax revenue, she said: “Even if the ban was not in place, the SA economy would still have been affected by Covid-19. Spokesperson for the National Council Against Smoking Dr Sharon Nyatsanza said scientific evidence still pointed to adverse Covid-19 outcomes for those who use tobacco products.

“Those who have stopped are now in a stronger position to fight infections.”

