Among millions of South Africans celebrating Women’s Month, entrepreneur Adila Patel is hopeful about government pushing for gender parity on all fronts and making available more opportunities for women.

The founder and designer of Adore Adila – a fledgling modern fashion brand founded three years ago – Patel said yesterday that while she appreciated that many gender barriers in the country had fallen, much more still had to be done.

“The best way to break stereotypes is to do what you and others thought was impossible. We all have it in us to follow our dreams through dedication and consistency,” she said.

“If you want to have a fulfilling life in which you don’t require the validation of another, being independent is the key. It makes you appreciate and understand your self-worth and exactly how much you are capable of as a woman.”

In starting her currently thriving online-based business empire, Patel said she had faced many challenges.

“Being female, you are not always taken seriously. And when your brand or business acumen is in question, you are hurt.

“But through perseverance, hard work and patience, I have built a name for myself as a woman entrepreneur,” she said.

While most of her clients are South African, Patel has grown her business to include the Middle East and other countries.

To her, being a fashion designer, requires an eye for detail. Patel explained: “This has meant expressing and sharing my love for fashion with others. Being a mum of two means delivering on expectations from clients.

“It is crucial to be able to parent my kids while simultaneously developing their learning skills.”

She added that she had always wanted to open a store of her own, “which is easily accessible to my clients and allows a personal touch with physical interaction.

Currently, being an online brand is convenient while being a mum to young kids.

“In the future, I have goals that I would like to achieve as my kids grow older, and also for them to experience this journey with me as an entrepreneur, absorbing as much knowledge and skills as possible,” she said.

Regarding her reasons for spearheading a children’s programme on becoming an entrepreneur, she said: “Being an entrepreneur and a mum, I completely understand the importance of developing and stimulating kids in a constructive and

positive manner.

“Kids are very impressionable at a young age. If these traits are fostered at an early age, they become a permanent part of their lives, which paves the way to success and self-empowerment.

“Kids are always looking to be taught and everything they do is an act of learnt behaviour.”

Her advice to mothers?

“Encourage the kids to do what they are passionate about. This can eventually lead to them becoming entrepreneurs and self-empowered.

“Parents should also encourage early independence and self-development in kids to allow confidence and growth for them as individuals.”

