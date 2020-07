Political experts say it is unjustified and unfair for the South African Municipal Workers’ Unions (Samwu) to insist on the implementation of salary hikes when economic circumstances had changed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But one expert was on their side, saying they deserved an increase because they were poor and the government was contradicting itself by increasing grants, but not the wages of municipal employees. On the contrary, at least two analysts agreed that Samwu unreasonably demanded the implementation of the a 6.25% increase at Ekurhuleni Metro metro that was agreed at the South African local government bargaining council....

Political experts say it is unjustified and unfair for the South African Municipal Workers’ Unions (Samwu) to insist on the implementation of salary hikes when economic circumstances had changed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But one expert was on their side, saying they deserved an increase because they were poor and the government was contradicting itself by increasing grants, but not the wages of municipal employees.

On the contrary, at least two analysts agreed that Samwu unreasonably demanded the implementation of the a 6.25% increase at Ekurhuleni Metro metro that was agreed at the South African local government bargaining council. This after the metro decided to freeze salary increases for everybody, while the executive mayor, Mzwandile Masina, and his executive voluntarily took salary cuts.

Another analyst, Dr Ralph Mathekga, said although there was a commitment by the local government at bargaining chamber for salary increases, the circumstances did not allow for that due to financial constraints emanating from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Given that people are losing jobs and some are taking salary cuts, it is unreasonable for Samwu to insist on the initial wage agreement, ignoring the changing circumstances,” Mathekga said.

Dr Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group, said unions always damaged the economy with actions that failed to consider circumstances.

“This is wrong. Government is scared of organised labour. Who are the municipal unions to demand an increase when other workers are taking salary cuts? This is unfair and unjustified,” Roodt said.

However, political analyst Xolani Dube, of Xubera institute for research and development, came out in support of the union’s action. Dube said it was justified in the light of Covid-19 and the government’s move to increase social grants and to offer R350 to the unemployed.

“Samwu and their members [have] got the right to fight for what is due to them. There is nothing wrong with what they are doing,” said Dube.

“At the same time, this shows a very worrying picture about the finances of our country because it seems the local government has collapsed in terms of finances. There is no revenue, but you can’t blame workers for that.”

He said it was a contradiction that government could afford to increase social grants and pay the unemployed special grants, but municipalities refused to pay increases for to their workers.

“You talk about the same ANC government not wanting to reward those in the workspace. That’s such a contradiction,” Dube said.

