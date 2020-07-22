Mediclinic’s revenues in Southern Africa still suffering during pandemic

Hospital group Mediclinic says revenues from its Southern African operations declined by 12% year-on-year in June, with SA still awaiting the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country have passed 380 000, meaning SA now has the fifth-highest number of infections globally. There have been 5 368 confirmed deaths.

On Wednesday, the hospital group whose Southern African operations comprise hospitals in South Africa and Namibia, said the severity and full impact of the pandemic continues to be uncertain.

Hospitals and private practices have been hard hit by the pandemic, with patients putting off elective procedures like hip replacements and cataract removals out of fear of contracting the virus.

Mediclinic said its global operations had fared better. The group’s operations in Switzerland and the Middle East reported improved operating performances with revenues in June 2020 surpassing June 2019. The two operations represent more than two-thirds of the group’s revenue.

