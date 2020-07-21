Hollywood production company denies being ‘unfair’ amid UIF dispute

Johannesburg-based Hollywood film production firm MiclnGrace Studios has defended itself against accusations by its employees that it is practicing unfair labour practice, not paying tax and not paying them UIF benefits.

The company’s public relations manager, Zenoyise John, described the claims by a group of disgruntled employees as “false allegations that are aimed at damaging the business reputation of MiclnGrace Studios and its management”.

The employees also claimed that the firm, owned by South African-born couple, Micl and Grace Norman, did not submit their tax contributions to the receiver of revenue. Salaries were allegedly also often paid late. They also alleged some were dismissed for no reason and threatened with legal action.

But John said the firm’s human resource and legal departments could confirm that the CCMA has not found the company guilty of any unfair labour practices. As far as the payment of Covid-19 Ters UIF money, “our accounting department can confirm that every current and eligible ex-employee has been paid what was due to them for months in question”.

When the firm received the UIF funds two months after application, “the company was in the middle of filming the TV series Liarholics Anonymous, which caused a slight delay in payments”, she said.

“We are subject to regular tax audits and can confirm that all our tax affairs are in order. Due to Covid-19, the company had to restructure temporarily, shutting down certain departments and leaving only film production. Communication was relayed to all those who were affected.”

The firm threatened to take legal action against all individuals who had infringed the company’s reputation and the owners were individually pursuing legal recourse pertaining to “a gruesome smear campaign”.

