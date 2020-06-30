Business News 30.6.2020 09:01 am

Guidelines for restaurants, coffee shops and hotels released

Customers can be seen at the Mugg & Bean restaurant in the Mall@reds for the first time since the national lockdown began, 29 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Patrons in sit-down restaurants must wear a face mask at all times except when eating or drinking. Customers also have to complete a screening questionnaire before they may enter the premises.

New regulations governing leisure industries including restaurants, fast food outlets and coffee shops have been gazetted, setting out Covid-19 related operational requirements.

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane amended policies covering:

  • Restaurants, fast food outlets and coffee shops;
  • Lodges, bed and breakfast, timeshare facilities and resorts and guesthouses;
  • Self-drive excursions;
  • Conference and meeting venues;
  • Casinos.

The sale of alcohol for on-premise consumption remains banned.

The regulations place a significant onus on operators to ensure the safety of staff and daily records of employee tracing information must be kept.

Screening, sanitising procedures, social distancing and the use of personal protection equipment is also outlined.

Diners are not allowed to sit closer than 1.5 meters from each other, the regulations state, adding instructions on the use of menus, table cloths – amongst others – in the general foodservice industry.

The accommodation industry, in turn, must screen all guests and keep records of employees and visitors.

“All excess softs such as cushions, throws, extra blankets and décor items and other superfluous items must be removed and items such as sewing kits, vanity kits, shoe cleaning kits, irons, and magazines must be made available for guest collection upon request,” the regulations state.

“All luggage must be disinfected before or after offloading from vehicles and employees/owners handling luggage must sanitise or wash hands with soap immediately before and after touching luggage.”

Click here to download the Government Gazette which contains detailed guidelines for each industry.

