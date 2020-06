As South African restaurants today begin operations under amended alert Level 3 lockdown regulations, allowing for a sit-down service adhering to health protocols, operators welcomed the gradual phasing in of business normality during the coronavirus pandemic, but some adjustment would be required. In terms of regulatory amendments announced by Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, restaurants, fast-food outlets and coffee shops would have to keep a daily record of all employees, delivery agents and patrons, conduct screening, sanitising and the wearing of personal protective equipment. Restaurants would also be required to keep a screening questionnaire of guests, including contact details, while refusing...

As South African restaurants today begin operations under amended alert Level 3 lockdown regulations, allowing for a sit-down service adhering to health protocols, operators welcomed the gradual phasing in of business normality during the coronavirus pandemic, but some adjustment would be required.

In terms of regulatory amendments announced by Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, restaurants, fast-food outlets and coffee shops would have to keep a daily record of all employees, delivery agents and patrons, conduct screening, sanitising and the wearing of personal protective equipment.

Restaurants would also be required to keep a screening questionnaire of guests, including contact details, while refusing those deemed to be a safety risk access. Other amendments required restaurants to not allow self-service buffets or alcohol.

Also mandatory was the training of employees on health protocols and the wearing of face masks, except during eating or drinking.

In a snap survey conducted yesterday by The Citizen, restaurant operators at Festival Mall, near Kempton Park, expressed appreciation of the government’s relaxation of the lockdown regulations but said that they were in unfamiliar territory.

Said Wimpy’s Damon Gunning: “We were so used to smiling and laughing when serving customers, but now face masks make this impossible. We are in an unfamiliar environment – something to

get used to. “We think that sit-down will open up more opportunities for the business to grow.

“Despite stringent health restrictions, we are confident that our old clients will return and that our group marketing strategy will work.

“We are ready, having sanitised our premises and pledging to abide by government regulations on sanitising and social distancing, while accommodating families and friends.”

Despite being disallowed self-service buffet, House of Ribs manager Hennie Heuning said the restaurant was ready to operate.

“We have accepted the challenge, but we are confident of attracting the same customers. “Like other restaurants, we have been involved in the deep health cleansing of our premises and will be training employees on the new regulations on a daily basis,” said Heuning.

Meanwhile, the latest survey by Dineplan of 3 300 respondents – mostly from the Western Cape – found that:

68% of diners would be eating out, 81% within two months, and only 1% said they would not eat out again.

Seven of 10 would eat out or order food from restaurants.

68% preferred casual restaurants and 32% enjoyed fine dining.

68% would be happy to pay serving fees to cover hygiene costs.

58% would be willing to spend the same or more on eating out.

Nine out of 10 would be happy to fill the health declaration form.

73% expected digital or disposable menus.

70% preferred a digital menu on their personal phones.

82% preferred contactless payment options at restaurants.

The aim of this report was to allow restaurants to make informed decisions about how they could come out of the pandemic “in the best possible way, with 53% of those surveyed coming from the Western Cape, 48% over the age of 46 years, 82% of diners eating out once a week or more, of which 56% eat out twice a week or more”.

