Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula met taxi industry leaders yesterday amid the standoff over government’s R1.135 billion relief package, as labour analyst Andrew Levy warned their actions will negatively impact an already ailing economy. While conceding the economy would collapse without minibus taxis daily ferrying commuters to work, Levy lambasted leaders of the industry as “irresponsible, unfair and morally wrong” for hurting the country’s productivity levels, due to employees being unable to go to work. “For any employee who is unable to travel to work due to the taxi shutdown, management has to rearrange the work, something leading to deadlines not...

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula met taxi industry leaders yesterday amid the standoff over government’s R1.135 billion relief package, as labour analyst Andrew Levy warned their actions will negatively impact an already ailing economy.

While conceding the economy would collapse without minibus taxis daily ferrying commuters to work, Levy lambasted leaders of the industry as “irresponsible, unfair and morally wrong” for hurting the country’s productivity levels, due to employees being unable to go to work.

“For any employee who is unable to travel to work due to the taxi shutdown, management has to rearrange the work, something leading to deadlines not being met, negatively impacting on productivity,” said Levy.

“In a country with a fragile economy, soaring unemployment and not enough money and resources, all this disruption can only lead to low productivity.

“For taxi bosses to be playing with the earnings of employees is unfair and morally wrong. If they want to make a point, they should apply for the [temporary employer/employee relief scheme] payment.

“What they are doing is absolutely shocking because they have no legitimate claim to what they are demanding.

“Taxi bosses have always been law unto themselves, with drivers working for owners who pay no [Unemployment Insurance Fund] or tax.”

While taxis made a contribution in “providing necessary and essential public transport in the absence of a functioning rail transport system”, Levy said it was important for the industry to adhere to government regulations.

“We all know that [Passenger Rail Agency of SA] trains are always late, affecting thousands of workers in reaching their workplaces on time.

“But now you have a problem of an unregulated taxi industry with a bad safety record.

“If taxis were not present, this economy would certainly come to a halt because of the industry’s important role.”

He implored Mbalula to “make no promises, but to listen carefully” in the meeting.

“What the leaders should understand is that they are not above government and should operate within the confines of the law.

“They need to realise they are a tiny minority in a bigger scheme of things,” said Levy.

Tale of woe

Left stranded by the shutdown, Esther Mutumbuka, who works in Pretoria but lives in Kempton Park, said she could not afford alternative transport.

“I daily use a minibus because it is cheaper and reliable. With the meagre salary that I earn, I cannot afford any alternative mode of transport like Gautrain.

“I pray that the matter between the government and the taxi industry is resolved,” said Mutumbuka.

– brians@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.