Business News 16.6.2020 11:02 pm

SAA business rescue plan wants R10bn from govt

Citizen reporter
SAA business rescue plan wants R10bn from govt

File image.

The plan for restructuring the airline will still see government having to find an equity partner to cover the costs, or come up with the money itself.

Late on Tuesday night, the embattled national airline’s business rescue practitioners filed their plan to save the airline – at a cost of more than R10 billion.

Government will have to find the money to cover employee severance packages as well as pay back creditors who kept the airline afloat after it went into business rescue in December last year, News24 reports.

The plan for restructuring the airline will still see government having to find an equity partner to cover the costs, or come up with the money itself.

According to the plan, not much will change in terms of the routes SAA has been flying up to the business rescue coming into effect.

This is a developing story.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SAA repatriation flight from Germany stalled after plane’s door malfunctions 13.6.2020
DA says it will lodge a complaint against SAA for ‘price-gouging repatriation tickets’ 11.6.2020
DA calls for SAA business rescue extension plan to be rejected 9.6.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Lockdown prevented mom from getting a restraining order before her murder

Courts Zuma heads to court (again) to fight Hanekom defamation ruling

Government Mkhwebane closes several investigations, but still no Vrede Dairy report

Government Trust in Ramaphosa down by almost 10%, while 63% say no to booze sales – survey

Motoring News Pain at the pumps looming as AA predicts heavy increase for July




MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


today in print

Read Today's edition