Bishop Bavin School closes its doors due to ‘financial crisis’

Gauteng’s Bishop Bavin School has confirmed it is closing its doors with immediate effect due to a “financial crisis”.

“It is with a heavy and sad heart that I can confirm that Bishop Bavin School is closing its gates,” said Angelique Andrews, head of admissions and marketing officer.

The Anglican Bishop of Johannesburg, the Right Revd Dr Steve Moreo, said in a statement that the school has been forced to close its doors with immediate effect as a result of a financial crisis.

The Bishop of Johannesburg said the decision to terminate the school’s operations had not been taken lightly by either himself, the Trustees of the Diocese or the Board of the school.

“In the final analysis the Diocese had no other option as the school faced ever mounting debt without matching income.

“Three attempts to enter into arrangements with other educational institutions during the past year had come to nought as the terms and conditions had been prejudicial to the church.”

The advent of the coronavirus and the lockdown in South Africa further complicated negotiations with interested parties to rescue the school.

The current combined deficit of the school is R31.5 million, while the Diocese itself is owed R15 million by the school.

Right Revd Dr Moreo stated unless the school received a capital injection of R25 million “from an angel investor who will require no return, there appears to be no way forward to save the school.

“Bishop Bavin School will therefore not be in a position to open its doors for the rest of the year.”

Plans are already in progress to accommodate learners for the rest of the academic year, including matriculation pupils who are preparing for their final examinations.

“Contact has been made with other diocesan schools asking them to favourably consider taking on Bishop Bavin learners in the middle of the year.

“The Board is working on a programme that will match a learner to possible schools for their placement, taking into account costs and fit. Each learner and parent will be invited to a scheduled meeting to discuss the options.”

Meetings with staff are taking place to discuss the future, and a meeting with creditors to discuss options and the way forward is planned.

“We are saddened by this failure to be able to continue to provide the quality schooling at Bishop Bavin for which our Diocesan schools in Johannesburg are famous,” Right Revd Dr Moreo said.

Established in 1991, the school was named for a former Bishop of Johannesburg, the Right Revd Timothy Bavin. It occupied premises previously run as the St George’s Home for Boys, which was established in 1915.

