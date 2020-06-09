Alcohol industry denies new booze ban claims on social media

The alcohol industry has dismissed rumours of a ban on alcohol sales being reinstated this week as “fake news”.

Talk started circulating on social media claiming government would reinstate the alcohol ban following a reported number of alcohol-related deaths countrywide and a rise in trauma cases in hospitals just a few days into Level 3 restrictions.

The alcohol industry said it had not received any information from government suggesting a review of current Level 3 regulations which allow for the limited sales of alcohol.

“Since the resumption of liquor sales under alert Level 3 of the lockdown from 1 June 2020, the members of the alcohol industry have continued to engage closely with the national government to ensure the safe and legal reopening of the sector.

“This has included the industry committing to a set of guidelines to ensure the responsible trade of liquor and reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“These guidelines set out strict protocols to ensure proper hygiene and social distancing in outlets; the distribution of PPE packs and educational material to taverns; limits on quantities available for sale in a single transaction and that responsible alcohol consumption and Covid-19 messaging is spread across industry media platforms.”

The statement said the industry remained committed to working with government to address contraventions of the lockdown regulations and ensure the safe and responsible trading and consumption of liquor during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We call on all South Africans to refrain from spreading fake news. Not only is it a criminal offence, it could lead to panic buying of alcohol, which will undermine safety and social distancing measures implemented at outlets. We urge consumers to comply with all the rules governing lockdown Level 3 and drink responsibly at home.”

The alcohol industry’s statement comes amid calls from some South Africans for government to reinstate the ban.

On Monday, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane called on the provincial command council to lobby national government to reinstate the ban on the sale of alcohol.

Read more: Government denies reinstating alcohol ban amid calls for its return

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.