Adopt-a-Safe-Passage drive launched to help taxis amid virus threat

The Supplier Development Initiative (SDI) Force has started the Adopt-a-Safe-Passage to work and school campaign, in partnership with Brigade Taxi Finance and First National Bank (FNB) to help decrease the risk of Covid-19 infections in the taxi industry.

As about 70% of SA’s workforce is believed to travel by taxi, this means the taxi industry would be at high risk from Covid-19.

SDI Force co-founder Brad Fisher said the campaign was funded to the tune of R6 million.

“Providing a safe passage involves thorough checks, custom-made equipment and the clear distribution of information,” Fisher said. “These Covid-19-compliant measures include a barrier between drivers and commuters, hand sanitising stations on entry and exit, and the installation of ventilation spacers on windows.”

Fisher said awareness literature and stickers inside taxis would detail how money should change hands before departure, and entrench the need for social distancing.

He said all taxis were supposed to enforce a “no masks no ride” policy.

“Taxis are now only allowed to carry 70% of their normal passenger capacity to create an environment for better social distancing,” he added.

Fisher said this was at a cost to taxi drivers; so they needed all the support they could get as an intricate part of getting the country back to functioning normally.

The City of Joburg, department of transport, the department of education, and Gauteng province are getting R6 million, which will be used for the costs to make 7,000 Gauteng taxis safer for commuters.

Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo said talks about the mass scale of screening at taxi ranks were under way. He said that during peak time, there was not enough time to screen everyone.

“We are looking at the mass scale of sanitising and screening,” Makhubo said.

Vincent Raseroka, chairperson of Bridge Taxi Finance, said: “We’re hoping that this initiative becomes a catalyst for more meaningful assistance for operators.”

Heather Lowe, who is FNB business head of SME development, said: “We believe that protecting our nation requires us to help create a safe and secure environment. But we also need to protect livelihoods.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.