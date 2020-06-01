Soweto man thanks government for lowering his illegal booze bill

Many queued from the early hours to make sure they got their hands on their favourite tipple.

Outside the Shoprite Liquor Shop in Diepkloof there was a queue of almost 100 people waiting for it to open.

Some in the queue expressed excitement and even applauded government for allowing the resale of alcohol.

Others were seen ululating after leaving the store carrying their beverages.

Nhlanhla Mthombeni told News24 he was planning to spend R1,000 on his favourite drinks.

He spent about 30 minutes in the queue before he was able to enter the store.

Mthombeni claimed that he had paid exorbitant prices for alcohol from those selling it illegally under Levels 4 and 5.

“I am so excited that I am now going to spend less money in buying my booze. We have been ripped off by people who sold us alcohol at high prices. I want to thank government for allowing us to legally buy alcohol.

“I am going to drink from home and will not be driving under the influence. I am calling on everybody who consumes liquor to adhere to and respect the law. As consumers, we don’t want to see liquor shops closed because of some of us who are misbehaving,” said Mthombeni.

Prince Moleya joined the queue at around 8am.

“I am so excited that I will finally drink my beer legally, without being asked questions by the police. I have spent 60 days sober, waiting for the day to come. It is like a dream come true,” he said.

Lerato Mbhele, who was carrying four boxes of red and white wine, said she was buying alcohol for her family members.

Mbhele also applauded government for allowing the resale of alcohol during Level 3 and called for people to behave themselves and drink inside their homes.

Shoprite Liquor Shop manager Ntombi Dube said they were sanitising their customers before they entered the store, and ensuring that there was physical distancing outside the store.

Dube said they were only allowing seven customers into the store at a time, but they were not limiting them in terms of the amount they wanted to spend.

