KZN liquor licence holders violating regulations will have their licence suspended

Kwa-Zulu Natal MEC for economic development, tourism, and environmental affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube said they expect a total of 8,000 liquor licence holders to sell alcohol in the province during level 3 lockdown.

Dube-Ncube said in a statement that for any licence holder found to have violated any of the provisions contained in the regulations or the sale of liquor in terms of the KZN liquor licensing act, the KZN liquor authority would recommend the suspension of the licence until the end of lockdown or for three months.

She said: “We are nursing hopes that licence holders will adhere to these regulations, which are aimed at ensuring the health and safety of customers, workers, liquor traders and the people of this province as a whole.”

The sale of liquor in licenced premises is only allowed from Monday to Thursdays, between 9am to 5pm.

The department’s inspectors will be randomly checking if the lockdown regulations are adhered to in the province.

There have been images shared widely on social media showing people queuing up at various liquor stores in the country on Monday morning to get their hands on their favourite booze.

Patrons entering the licenced premises will need to be screened and those who show a high temperature of 37 degrees or higher should not be allowed inside, Dube-Ncube said.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

