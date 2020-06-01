 
 
Business News 1.6.2020 05:50 am

Firms reopening today will battle at first, experts advise

Brian Sokutu
Photo: iStock

Despite the prospect of fresh profits, businesses will initially find it hard to survive.

Although today’s reopening of some key sectors of the economy under alert Level 3 may be a positive move, industries’ catch-up is not going to be smooth sailing, according to an economist. As part of government’s gradual ramping up of production in businesses affected by the Covid-19 lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced the construction and liquor industries would be among those reopened under Level 3. While applauding the decision, University of Johannesburg economics professor Peter Bauer, who described the country’s economy as “too fragile to be held back by lockdowns”, warned a full recovery of the construction and liquor...
