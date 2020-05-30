 
 
Business News 30.5.2020 06:00 am

SA needs ‘big plans and long-term vision’ for growth

Gcina Ntsaluba
SA needs 'big plans and long-term vision' for growth

Employees at a mask manufacturing company make face masks, 11 April 2020, in Johannesburg, to be used during the coronavirus pandemic. The business usually produces security company uniforms, but applied for a permit to manufacture masks to continue generating income during the lockdown. Picture: Michel Bega

Forget crisis management, a long-term strategy is needed for SA’s ailing economy to function within the confines of the Covid-19 pandemic, with a shift in thinking and clear policies, experts say.

South African manufacturers need to step up and take advantage of the global demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel said yesterday. But analysts have warned government should be focussing more on broader economic policies and invest more in local businesses to decrease its dependence on foreign imports. Economic and political analyst Daniel Silke said there seemed to be a lack of clarity regarding health-related matters and economic policies by government to drive the long-term economic strategy. “What is needed is a long-term strategy that will enable our economy to function within the confines of...
