Business News 29.5.2020 06:00 am

Level 3 ‘comes too late, economic damage has been done’

Rorisang Kgosana
Residents of Msawawa, Cosmo City push wheelbarrows with donated food to fellow residents, 28 May 2020, as part of a food donation operation organised by the Mahlasedi Foundation and Kazang during the coronavirus pandemic. Over the week the operation has donated R11million worth of food to 10,000 households. The wheelbarrow pushers were also remunerated for their efforts. Picture: Michel Bega

An economist says the easing of certain restrictions in the move to level 3 on Monday will help the economy – with at least eight million people set to return to work – but it will take many years to ‘get out of the hole’ the country is in.

Reopening the economic activities during the Level 3 lockdown was good for the economy but it was too late as the damage had already been done, an economist said. Minister of Cooperative Governance and Cooperative Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday unpacked the latest regulations ahead of the country moving down to level 3 of the lockdown on Monday. At least eight million people would be expected to return to work as the business and retail sector opens up and the sale of alcohol resumes. Drinkers would be allowed to stock up on alcohol strictly for home-consumption only from Monday to...
