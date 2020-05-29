Level 3 ‘comes too late, economic damage has been done’
Rorisang Kgosana
Residents of Msawawa, Cosmo City push wheelbarrows with donated food to fellow residents, 28 May 2020, as part of a food donation operation organised by the Mahlasedi Foundation and Kazang during the coronavirus pandemic. Over the week the operation has donated R11million worth of food to 10,000 households. The wheelbarrow pushers were also remunerated for their efforts. Picture: Michel Bega
An economist says the easing of certain restrictions in the move to level 3 on Monday will help the economy – with at least eight million people set to return to work – but it will take many years to ‘get out of the hole’ the country is in.