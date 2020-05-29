Level 3 ‘comes too late, economic damage has been done’

Reopening the economic activities during the Level 3 lockdown was good for the economy but it was too late as the damage had already been done, an economist said. Minister of Cooperative Governance and Cooperative Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday unpacked the latest regulations ahead of the country moving down to level 3 of the lockdown on Monday. At least eight million people would be expected to return to work as the business and retail sector opens up and the sale of alcohol resumes. Drinkers would be allowed to stock up on alcohol strictly for home-consumption only from Monday to...

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Cooperative Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday unpacked the latest regulations ahead of the country moving down to level 3 of the lockdown on Monday.

At least eight million people would be expected to return to work as the business and retail sector opens up and the sale of alcohol resumes.

Drinkers would be allowed to stock up on alcohol strictly for home-consumption only from Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm. No alcohol may be sold from Friday to Sunday and on public holidays.

Restaurants and fast-food outlets may sell food, strictly for collection, delivery or drive-thru. Supermarkets may also sell hot foods, unlike in levels 4 and 5.

This would indeed improve the current economy but the damage has already been done, said economist Dawie Roodt.

“This is better than what we currently have. Relaxing [lockdown regulations] will help the economy. The important thing, however, is that the damage has already been done. It will literally take us years to get out of this hole. What I would like to hear is the complete opening up of the economy, with exception of things such as large gatherings and social distancing, but emphasis must be on the economic growth,” he said.

The much-debated sale of tobacco products and e-cigarettes remains prohibited except for export purposes.

But Dlamini-Zuma only wanted to force her views on South Africans, Roodt said.

Roodt accused the minister and other politicians of wanting to “prescribe to adults what they can or cannot do”.

“The power of being a minister has gone to her head. She is going to stick to her guns and that is not being a good leader,” he said.

The government was, however, doing a good job in comparison with other “fumbling” countries such as the UK, Italy and Spain, according to political analyst Somadoda Fikeni.

“When we say you are succeeding or failing, the question has to be in comparison to what. Once we do that, you begin to realise that we haven’t failed that badly,” he said.

