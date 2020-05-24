FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa outlines how life in Level 3 lockdown will look

ADDRESS BY PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA ON SOUTH AFRICA’S RESPONSE TO THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

UNION BUILDINGS, TSHWANE 24 MAY 2020

Fellow compatriots,

Ri perile, Dumelang, Sanibonani, Molweni, Ndi madekwana, Gooie naand, Good evening.

It is exactly 10 weeks since we declared a national state of disaster in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, we have implemented severe and unprecedented measures – including a nation-wide lockdown – to contain the spread of the virus.

I am sorry that these measures imposed a great hardship on you – restricting your right to move freely, to work and eke out a livelihood.

As a result of the measures we imposed – and the sacrifices you made – we have managed to slow the rate of infection and prevent our health facilities from being overwhelmed.

We have used the time during the lockdown to build up an extensive public health response and prepare our health system for the anticipated surge in infections.

Now, as we enter the next phase of our struggle against the coronavirus, it is once again your actions that will determine the fate of our nation.

As individuals, as families, as communities, it is you who will determine whether we experience the devastation that so many other countries have suffered, or whether we can spare our people, our society and our economy from the worst effects of this pandemic.

We know that the most effective defence against this virus is also the simplest.

Washing our hands regularly, wearing a face mask, keeping at least a 1.5 metre distance from other people, avoiding touching our faces with unwashed hands and cleaning surfaces we touch regularly.

It is through diligently and consistently observing these basic practices that we will overcome this pandemic.

There are now 22,583 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa.

Around half of these people have recovered, either because their symptoms have been mild or because of the care they have received in our hospitals.