WC gov pleased with decision to remove deadline on house and office moving

The new regulations now also allow for movement necessitated due to domestic violence. 

Western Cape human settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers welcomed the U-turn from the national government by removing the deadline for citizens to move to their new homes.

The deadline was set from 7 May to 7 June, allowing citizens to move to their new house and business within those 30 days.

The newly gazetted regulations signed into law on 14 May, by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, means that the directives as issued on 7 May 2020, are repealed, Simmers said in a statement.

The new regulations now also allow for movement necessitated due to domestic violence.

He said it was still important to note that the once-off movement of persons and goods was to facilitate the movement of persons and goods within and across provincial, metropolitan or district boundaries during level 4 lockdown.

This refers to the movement of persons and goods, where a person who needs to travel to his or her new place of residence or business and to transport goods which are limited to the household or office furniture. Permits already granted, remain in force.

The regulations also include those who are part of the household, who will be required to move and would be travelling, will need permits from the head of court or a person designated by him or her or the station commander of a police station or a person designated by him or her.

Simmers said: “The relevant lease agreements indicating the date of expiry of the old lease or the date of commencement of the new lease, or the proof of purchase of residence and occupation date, or the transfer documents attesting to the change of ownership of property, or a domestic violence order, or proof of change or new occupation of business premises.”

“I’d like to encourage all those who have been looking forward to this opportunity to utilise it while continuing to adhere to all required protocols, as to ensure there’s no chance of spreading Covid-19. ”

