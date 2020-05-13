More expired meat found in stores at Gauteng mall

Several shops in Sebokeng, Gauteng, were found to be selling expired food and meat on Wednesday.

The discovery was made during a visit to Thabong Mall by Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

They were there as part of the province’s exco council deployments at various shopping centres across the province to assess the compliance of shop owners and shoppers during level 4 of the lockdown.

During the visit, Mazibuko and Lesufi made sure social distancing was adhered to in stores and masks were worn.

Community safety spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said when they checked compliance at a SuperSpar in Thabong Mall they found expired frozen chicken portions and other types of meat.

The MECs ordered the meat be removed from the shelves.

“Health inspectors from Emfuleni assisted in that regard to check that the meat portions were in line with the required health and safety standards.

“They immediately disposed of the meat products, but no fines were issued since they don’t have the authority to fine – only metros are authorised to do so,” Morwane said.

Expired meat and oil

Expired cooking oil was also found on shelves at Roots Butchery as well as expired meat products at Pick ‘n Pay.

The department said law enforcement authorities attended to various cases of expired food products in stores across the province.

The stores were not shut down or fined, but were issued with warnings.

“It is a cause for concern that shop owners are taking advantage of shoppers. The health of our citizens has been compromised for too long.

“There is a need to inspect these stores regularly, to ensure compliance with the Covid-19 lockdown regulations and the required health standards,” Morwane said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.