Mpumalanga mall provides free loaf of bread to elderly and frail shoppers

In a statement, New Africa Developments CEO Japie van Niekerk said they wanted to provide support and resources to those who needed it the most.

“This is the most challenging time for landlords, but these types of initiatives help bring relief to the communities and individuals who need it most. We are doing this despite the fact that we are not receiving full rentals, even more disappointingly so from the South African national fashion retailers, while still keeping our doors open for trade and maintaining the highest standard of operations, cleaning and hygiene during this time.”

Dwarsloop Mall now serves 194,000 people, the company says.

Further to the bread initiative, New Africa Developments has also tried to make SASSA payouts less strenuous on the elderly and frail and otherwise disabled shoppers.

The food court seating was used as a social distancing tool, with chairs placed at 2m distances so shoppers did not have to stand while waiting for access to grocery stores.

Chairs were disinfected after every shopper, with complimentary hand sanitiser available at all entrances.

“We are supported in this initiative by Super Spar, Boxer and A1 Food Store,” said Rochelle van Niekerk, the asset manager for the company.

“These vulnerable members of our society suffered great distress nationwide last month when thousands of SASSA members had to wait in line in order to receive their grant for monthly essential shopping. As a community mall we feel this is a small gesture but means so much to these cherished members of society.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.