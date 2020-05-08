Four Woolies supermarkets hit by Covid-19 in Western Cape

Four Woolworths stores in the Western Cape have shut their doors after an employee in each store tested positive for Covid-19.

Woolies stores in Milner Road, Constantia Village and Hout Bay have had to close their doors while undergoing deep cleaning after staffers tested positive at each store, EWN reports.

The patients are now in isolation, with employees who were in contact with them placed in self-quarantine.

This comes as the Western Cape province has experienced a surge in Covid-19 cases with more than 28 virus-related deaths.

The province overtook Gauteng as the province with the most infections two weeks ago, leading Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to attribute the cause to a cluster outbreak.

“What we are seeing in the Western Cape is a cluster outbreak. We need to find a mechanism to go into those areas and deal with the outbreak more strongly,” he said.

He said the province now accounted for just under 50% of all infections in the country.

