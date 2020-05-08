DA urges Minister Ebrahim Patel to reopen e-commerce after WTO endorses it

After the World Trade Organisation (WTO) released a report highlighting the advantages of e-commerce on trade and retail during the Covid-19 pandemic, the DA has said it is high time for South Africa to get with the times.

The report received praise from DA MP Dean Macpherson, who in a statement on Friday said he believes Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel should finally take action to gazette allowances for more e-commerce in South Africa.

The WTO report found that e-commerce can be an important tool or solution for consumers during the pandemic.

“E-commerce can also support small businesses and, by making economies more competitive, be an economic driver for both domestic growth and international trade.”

Macpherson said there could be no doubt “that e-commerce is an incredible tool to support businesses in this growing economic disaster, as well as reinforce social distancing by allowing consumers to shop online and have goods delivered to their homes while avoiding shopping centres”.

Patel justified the restriction by claiming it would be unfair to other retailers, including spaza shops.

He said Patel had found every irrational reason to not allow the total reopening of e-commerce, but they were “running out of road in their indefensible opposition to e-commerce and would be hard-pressed to oppose a body like the WTO, which we are full members of”.

He called for goods and products to be allowed at their full extent countrywide.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

