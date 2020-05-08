Business News 8.5.2020 11:34 am

Relaxed level 4 regulations now include moving house or office

Citizen reporter
Photo: iStock

Individuals and business can now move premises within, and across, provincial, metropolitan or district boundaries during level 4. 

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma announced government’s relaxed rules on level 4 lockdown on Thursday night, and it includes allowing people to move to a new house.

The once-off movement of persons and the transportation of goods for purposes of relocation will be effective from 7 May to 7 June.

Those who bought a house before or during the lockdown and had a transfer facilitated will be allowed to move in with their furniture or other goods, including for new lease agreements.

If you wish to take advantage of this period to move with your goods, a permit can be obtained from a police station.

Documents such as lease agreements or transfer documents showing a change of residence or ownership will have to be provided.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

