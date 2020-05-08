Business News 8.5.2020 10:52 am

Lifted alcohol, cigarette ban could add pressure to health system – Nehawu

Citizen reporter
Picture: iStock

Union calls on government to uphold the ban until the country is cleared of the virus or a cure is found.

Health workers’ union Nehawu has backed government’s ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes, reiterating that the health system may take a knock if the ban is prematurely lifted.

Advising government against giving in to mounting pressure to have the ban lifted, Nehawu maintains that easing any of the current regulations as the country prepares for Covid-19 cases to peak could result in unnecessary pressure on the health system.

Spokesperson Khaya Xaba in an EWN report repeated the observation that the health system has had to deal with fewer casualty patients since the ban on alcohol sales. Since the pandemic is a respiratory disease, smoking would also supposedly add more pressure to already pressured health workers, according to Xaba.

He called on government to uphold the ban until a time when the country was cleared of the virus or a cure was found.

The SA Revenue Service has noted the billions in revenue implications as a result of the continued ban, but Xaba maintained people’s lives needed to be protected.

Last year, South Africa raked in R15 billion in tax revenue on the sale of beer, R8.3 billion on wine and other fermented beverages, with sorghum beer bringing in R4.5 billion.

As the liquor industry reels from the Covid-19 lockdown, various establishments have warned of a looming jobs bloodbath.

Ramaphosa said his decision followed a consideration of health implications as well as to ensure social distancing.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

