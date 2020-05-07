Business News 7.5.2020 02:34 pm

Government introduces screening, testing at shopping malls – Masuku

Citizen reporter
Government introduces screening, testing at shopping malls – Masuku

Dr Bandile Masuku, left, and Gauteng Premier David Makhura during an unannounced visit to Leratong Hospital, 31 July 2019. Picture: Twitter@David_Makhura

Makhura called for more rapid testing to be done as government was unhappy with the current number of tests so far.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has noted the growing demand for more screening stations countrywide and says government will ensure there are testing and screening stations at shopping malls.

Masuku, speaking at Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s briefing on Gauteng’s Covid-19 statistics, said shopping malls or shopping centres were places of concern for government when it came to the transmission of the virus.

Masuku reiterated the importance of people wearing masks, especially when leaving their homes.

There have been seven deaths so far in Johannesburg, five in Ekurhuleni, one in Tshwane and another on the West Rand, Makhura said.

He noted the steady increase in active Covid-19 cases while clarifying that the number of recoveries had flattened in the past seven days.

Johannesburg had the largest number of recoveries.

Government has launched the Covid-19 dashboard that provides accurate updates on the province’s statistics.

“We have 70 active patients; 24 in public hospitals with 46 in private hospitals.”

Government will be securing a total of 1,600 beds to tackle Covid-19 cases.

He said “600 beds will be added at Dr George Mukhari cluster, 800 beds at the Chris Hani cluster and the remaining 200 beds to Ashanti Gold Hospital”.

He called for more rapid testing as government was unhappy with the number of tests done so far. Government remains on high alert as the country heads into winter.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Third suspect arrested for alleged R53m fraud and corruption in City of Tshwane 5.5.2020
DA says more Covid-19 testing needed in Tshwane 4.5.2020
Second suspect arrested for alleged R53m fraud and corruption in City Of Tshwane 3.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Peter-Paul Ngwenya fined R24K, suspended, for use of k-word on Investec’s CEO

Load Shedding De Ruyter says less likelihood of load shedding this winter

Crime Woman arrested after being caught on camera in k-word rant following car crash

Business News How was R5.5bn spent by SAA BRPs? Gordhan wants answers

Courts Court orders people quarantined at ‘appalling’ Groblersdal facility can leave


today in print

Read Today's edition