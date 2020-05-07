Government introduces screening, testing at shopping malls – Masuku

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has noted the growing demand for more screening stations countrywide and says government will ensure there are testing and screening stations at shopping malls.

Masuku, speaking at Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s briefing on Gauteng’s Covid-19 statistics, said shopping malls or shopping centres were places of concern for government when it came to the transmission of the virus.

Masuku reiterated the importance of people wearing masks, especially when leaving their homes.

There have been seven deaths so far in Johannesburg, five in Ekurhuleni, one in Tshwane and another on the West Rand, Makhura said.

He noted the steady increase in active Covid-19 cases while clarifying that the number of recoveries had flattened in the past seven days.

Johannesburg had the largest number of recoveries.

Government has launched the Covid-19 dashboard that provides accurate updates on the province’s statistics.

“We have 70 active patients; 24 in public hospitals with 46 in private hospitals.”

Government will be securing a total of 1,600 beds to tackle Covid-19 cases.

He said “600 beds will be added at Dr George Mukhari cluster, 800 beds at the Chris Hani cluster and the remaining 200 beds to Ashanti Gold Hospital”.

He called for more rapid testing as government was unhappy with the number of tests done so far. Government remains on high alert as the country heads into winter.

