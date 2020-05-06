Business News 6.5.2020 08:15 am

Oil collapse wipes out profits at Total

AFP
Oil collapse wipes out profits at Total

The first quarter was bad, but it's gotten worse since. AFP/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND

The sharp fall in oil and gas prices depressed Total’s cash flow from operations by nearly two thirds.

Total said Tuesday its quarterly profit fell by 99 percent because of dropping oil prices and announced it would slash investments in response to ongoing turmoil in crude markets.

The French oil major reported a net profit of $34 million for the first quarter, against $3.1 billion a year earlier.

Oil prices suffered a sharp drop in the first quarter due to overproduction and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, falling to $50.1 from $63.1 a year earlier.

The sharp fall in oil and gas prices depressed Total’s cash flow from operations by nearly two thirds.

Since the end of March, oil has been hit further by a collapse in demand due to the economic impact of the coronavirus, even going negative at one point last month, when sellers had to pay buyers to take oil off their hands.

“The Group is facing exceptional circumstances: The Covid-19 health crisis which is affecting the world economy and creating major uncertainties, and the oil market crisis, with the sharp drop in oil prices since March,” CEO Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement.

Total said it was setting a new savings target and would cut both its investment and crude production objectives.

Investments would now be less than $14 billion for this year, down a quarter from what the group had announced in February.

Total did, however, decide to pay out an interim dividend of 0.66 euros per share, the same level as a year earlier.

Related Stories
Greens not at peace with Total’s offshore find 25.2.2019
Greenpeace Africa condemns Total’s ‘reckless oil exploration’ 8.2.2019
Mantashe hails Total’s discovery of gas as major boost for SA economy 7.2.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News While no one was looking, a miner pulled off a major gold find

Covid-19 Father, daughter give stranded South Africans a helping hand

General Cold winter months ‘may strain power grid’

Education Basic education to present schools reopening plan to NCCC on 18 May

News Update Kulula.com unable to operate, implements business rescue plan




MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


today in print

Read Today's edition