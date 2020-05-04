 
 
New Covid-19 costs may force even more businesses to call it a day

Bernadette Wicks
Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: Moneyweb

The minister of labour says he is ‘mindful that the directions impose a number of additional burdens upon employers’.

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi yesterday laid down the law with a list of health and safety requirements for businesses planning on opening up their doors again this week. However, said analysts, the additional costs that came with these requirements could prove another nail in the coffin for those already struggling to stay afloat. The minister said yesterday he was “mindful that the directions impose a number of additional burdens upon employers” and that the department would “monitor this situation closely”. Pressed further, he said while these new requirements would ultimately hike up running costs, “everyone just, unfortunately, has to go...
