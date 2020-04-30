How KFC plans to start delivering a limited range from limited restaurants from 2 May

In a statement on Thursday, following the announcement by the government that restaurants will be able to operate via delivery only, KFC said it would be back in action on the 2 May.

“Delivery traditionally has been a small part of our business and as a start, we will open a limited number of restaurants. We are committed to continue working with landlords, suppliers and aggregators to increase our delivery footprint and open even more restaurants in the coming weeks.”

They would have a phased roll-out.

“For now, we are going to make things easier for our customers with a simplified menu. Your favourite might not be available immediately but will be back in time.”

The company said that in addition to the regular stringent hygiene standards and protocols, they would also implement additional safety measures to ensure a safe working environment aligned to government regulations and guidelines.

These additional measures included:

Face masks to be worn by all team members

Social distancing measures and regulations for all team members, aggregators and supply chain partners in restaurants

Deep cleaning of all restaurants every night and multiple times during the day

Providing sanitiser spray and chux cloths for delivery riders to wipe down food bags on arrival at the restaurants

Team members will sanitise hands before and after each transaction with our aggregators

Temperature checks for all team members twice a day

“Our supply chain and aggregator partners (Uber Eats & Mr Delivery) have made the same commitment; assuring us that they have their own, stringent measures in place to protect our team members and customers.

“We will continue to work with government to allow us to open our Drive-Thru’s to enable more South Africans to access the nation’s most loved chicken, whilst respecting contactless service and social distancing.”

“Food security during this time is a reality for many South Africans. We will therefore continue to do our part and help make a difference in the communities in which we operate through our Add Hope initiative that has, to date, provided over 1 million meals to those most affected by this pandemic.”

They said they would also announce more details on how they had “downed our gloves and joined forces with our biggest competitors in a united front to feed the hungry by donating more food to vulnerable communities”.

