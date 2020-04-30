Associated Media Publishing comes to an end after 38 years

The South African publishing house responsible for titles such as Cosmopolitan, House & Leisure, Good Housekeeping and Women on Wheels has announced that it will be closing its doors permanently after 38 years in the business.

According to a statement issued by AMP CEO Julia Raphaely, AMP will cease trading and publishing all its titles from Friday, 1 May 2020.

AMP was launched by Julia’s mother, Jane Raphaely in 1982. Over the last decade, Julia has headed up the company as it tried to navigate the various challenges faced by the publishing industry at large with the advent of digital content creation and distribution and consumer’s changing tastes and habits.

“Although every effort was made to achieve this, the unexpected and devastating impact of Covid-19, causing the closure of printing and distribution channels, the global halt on advertising spend, as well as the inability to host events for the foreseeable future, have made it impossible to continue trading, despite large amounts of personal funds having gone into AMP,” read part of the statement.

“This is the most difficult decision I have ever had to make,” said Raphaely, before adding that the company never thought that they would see this day.

Raphaely also noted the impact that this move would have on the company’s staff, suppliers and clients.

“We are forever grateful to the people who have been involved and helped build important media platforms and inspire millions of people across the country.”

What’s next?

“The future of many industries is uncertain. AMP is currently dealing exclusively with trying to minimize the negative financial implications this terrible outcome will cause to creditors and staff.”

This comes just as Cosmpolitan revealed it’s the latest cover featuring Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi.

