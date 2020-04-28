Business News 28.4.2020 03:04 pm

Clicks closes Western Cape distribution centre after security guard tests positive for Covid-19

Citizen reporter
Clicks closes Western Cape distribution centre after security guard tests positive for Covid-19

The centre is expected to open this evening after deep-cleaning and will feature a new security staff complement.

Clicks has temporarily closed their Montague Gardens Distribution Centre (DC) in the Western Cape, after a security guard tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a statement issued by the retail chain, the centre is expected to open this evening after deep-cleaning and will feature a new security staff complement.

“The security guard worked in a defined area, with limited exposure to staff. However, as a precautionary measure, we have made a decision to temporarily close the DC while deep-cleaning is carried out. No disruption or delays are expected,” said Clicks chief support services officer Gordon Traill.

Clicks assured the public that all the necessary protocols were implemented as per the business response plan and as per guidelines from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the department of health.

