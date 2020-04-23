Business News 23.4.2020 12:47 pm

Eskom warns suppliers of resurfacing procurement scams

Citizen reporter
This comes after a screenshot of an email circulated on social media depicting that the power utility was offering tender contracts.

Eskom has warned the public on Thursday to be aware of scams after a screenshot of an email circulated on social media depicting that the power utility was offering tender contracts.

“We wish to warn the public about tender/procurement scams, whereby fraudulent orders or invitations to tender for Eskom contracts are issued to suppliers on behalf of Eskom, by fraudsters who pretend to be from the Eskom supply chain management section,” Eskom said on its Twitter account.

Eskom said the scammers target unsuspecting suppliers across the country claiming that Eskom was inviting bids for the possible supply of certain products.

“The targeted suppliers would receive a bogus Request for Quotation (RFQ) either by email or by fax with the Eskom logo. In certain instances, these RFQs are also published on various suspicious websites on the internet,” the power utility said in a statement.

Last week, infrastructure and resources group Aveng lodged a R40-million high court claim against Eskom because of the power utility’s non-payment of amounts allegedly owing for the Majuba rail project in Mpumalanga.

Eskom confirmed that it was defending the matter.

The multibillion-rand rail project contract was awarded to Aveng in 2013 and the work was expected to be completed within three years, but Eskom subsequently revised the completion date to December 2017.

CONTINUE READING: Aveng lodges R40m claim against Eskom.

