National Lotteries Commission sets up R150m Covid-19 relief fund

Citizen reporter
The National Lotteries Commission has funded projects in which Chief Operating Officer Phillemon Letwaba has failed to explain his interests adequately. Photo: Raymond Joseph

Lotteries and sports pools regulator National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has set up a R150-million Covid-19 relief fund.

The R150-million will go towards NGOs/NPOs and NPCs struggling to stay afloat.

R50 million was directed towards the Solidarity Fund, with a further R10 million toward the provision of basic foods and hygiene goods hampers nationwide through 54 NGOs.

“Covid-19 has had a negative impact on organisations that work selflessly to serve vulnerable members of society, and the NLC recognises the challenges the pandemic creates in the delivery of services and management of operations.

“Proactive Funding is the vehicle through which the NLC can provide relief in emergency situations and disasters (as per Section 2(3A) of the Lotteries Amendment Act 32 of 2013),” it said in a statement.

The distribution of the relief funding will be monitored in line with NLC policies.

Details of how organisations can access this fund will be communicated in the coming days, said the NLC.

