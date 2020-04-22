Spur to remain closed post lockdown

Restaurant franchise Spur, which has more than 600 outlets across the country, says it plans to remain closed should the lockdown regulations of social distancing persist as a measure to cut costs.

The franchise will remain closed as opening post lockdown could be “commercial suicide”, according to a Business Insider report.

All Spur stores will remain closed for as long as they face restrictions on the number of customers. The current order to not sell any alcohol also poses a financial hurdle for the franchise, and as a result, Spurs group COO Mark Farrelly issued a letter to inform landlords of the decision to keep doors closed.

“On average, our turnovers dropped over 70%, and it proved impossible to run a viable business with the restrictions in place.

“One of our major concerns is that we are going into winter and rightfully, people will continue to be alarmed by anyone coughing and sneezing.”

The franchise will update customers on when they plan to reopen.

Their website has the following statement:

“Keep calm… We’ll be grilling again soon!

“Spur will be ‘staying home’ and closing its doors on 25 March at 5pm to help #FlattenThe Curve during the nationwide shutdown. We’ll keep you updated as to when we’ll be reopening, but for now please stay safe, stay healthy and stay home!

“The Spur Family.”

