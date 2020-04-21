DA gives Ebrahim Patel time till midday to supply reasons on cooked food ban

The Democratic Alliance (DA) might take legal action if Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel does not provide reasons with regards to the ban of cooked hot food by midday on Tuesday.

In a statement on Monday, DA MP Dean Macpherson said the party was set to approach the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ahead of the gazetting of the regulations.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted the new set of regulations on Monday afternoon amid much debate.

Macpherson said: “Today’s amendment now makes what was illegal, legal and is short-sighted and mean spirited, especially for frontline health care workers, members of the security services, essential service workers and transport workers like truck drivers who rely on cooked food due to the work they are doing.

“This will also be particularly devastating for the elderly who may be unable to cook food due to their frailty.”

Macpherson said he would write to Patel through DA’s lawyers requesting the reasons for the ban on cooked food and added that the minister should give a reply by midday on Tuesday.

“We will then be able to decide on our next course of action. The DA remains committed to ensuring that the executive does not overreach its mandate as we have seen.

“It is an important test case in the lockdown to ensure that ministers treat citizens with the respect they deserve and are held to account for their actions,” he said.

Business group Sakeliga also threatened legal action against the department of trade and industry unless Patel reversed restrictions on warm or cooked foods.

The group had given Patel until 9am on Monday to respond or they would take legal action.

