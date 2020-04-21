 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Business News 21.4.2020 06:05 am

Reserve Bank starts moves to free up more cash

Amanda Watson
PREMIUM!
Reserve Bank starts moves to free up more cash

The SA Reserve Bank.

The bank ‘is seeking to reduce dysfunctionality in the market rather than determining prices’, it said while denying it has gone into quantitative easing.

It’s a funny business, not only business itself, which can be difficult at the best of times, but the business of printing money, a euphemism for freeing up liquidity for government during hard times. And an old buzzword has been revived: quantitative easing. While the practice of printing money exists, it’s generally not a good idea as it thins out the value of the currency and, like the Zim$100 trillion bank note, it becomes meaningless. According to economicshelp.org, if more money is printed, consumers can demand more goods, but if firms still have the same amount of goods, they will...
Related Stories
Citizens stranded in Bali get desperate as flights don’t materialise 21.4.2020
The ban on selling hot food is inherently irrational – Sakeliga 21.4.2020
UPDATE: Correctional services to take action against prisoner activist for call to revolt 20.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.