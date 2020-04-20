US oil price collapses to 1 penny per barrel, a mind-boggling historic low

The US benchmark crude oil price collapsed on Monday, falling to one cent a barrel amid an epic supply glut caused largely by the coronavirus pandemic’s hit to demand.

After beating the record low multiple times, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for May delivery continued to sink to the unheard of price of a penny a barrel, before inching up to $0.27 at about 1815 GMT in New York.

Sellers of the May contract have just one more day to find buyers, but with storage in short supply, they are struggling to find takers.

The WTI contract for June delivery is trading at a still low $22 a barrel.

The Brent Crude price was, however, still at $33.86 at the same time, which is the value used by the rest of the world, including South Africa.

Because of the steep drop in demand, storage capacity for oil has been maximised in many areas – adding to the relative worthlessness of a produce no one seems to want or need right now, and then the price dropped to $0.01 (1 US penny ) in New York.

The plunge defied a deal reached last week by OPEC and independent producers to slash output by nearly 10 million barrels per day starting May to boost prices. It also showed the enduring power of the pandemic, which has forced people to stay indoors to stop the spread of Covid-19, bringing much of the global economy to a halt.

A price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia had accelerated the slide prior to the production deal, hurting US shale producers. And storage capacity is becoming scarce in the United States, with the main WTI facilities in Cushing, Oklahoma filling up.

Wall Street was trading lower amid the turmoil on oil markets, with the Dow down 1.3 percent to 23,930.97.

The broad-based S&P 500 lost 0.8 percent to 2,851.58, while the tech-rich Nasdaq dipped 0.1 percent to 8,641.94.

Oil company shares were predictably battered in the downturn, with Chevron down 1.8 percent and ExxonMobil losing 3.2 percent.

US oil prices dived to 34-year lows at $10 on Monday after crashing more than 45 percent in a market flooded with crude as demand evaporates in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery sank to $10.01 per barrel, its lowest level since 1986.

The steep decline was driven by investors closing out their positions ahead of the May contract expiry on Tuesday. Investors left holding the contracts will have to take physical delivery of the contracts as storage is quickly becoming an issue.

“The real problem of the global supply-demand imbalance has started to really manifest itself in prices,” said Rystad Energy analyst Bjornar Tonhaugen.

“As production continues relatively unscathed, storage is filling up by the day. The world is using less and less oil and producers now feel how this translates in prices.”

Traders are becoming more and more concerned that oil storage facilities are reaching their limits, as stockpiles continue to build owing to the crash in demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Analysts said this month’s agreement between Opec and its peers to slash output by 10 million barrels a day was having little impact because of the virus lockdowns and travel restrictions that are keeping billions of people at home.

WTI was hit particularly hard as its main US storage facilities in Cushing, Oklahoma, were filling up, with Trifecta Consultants analyst Sukrit Vijayakar saying refineries were not processing crude fast enough.

There are also plenty of supplies from the Middle East with no buyers as “freight costs are high”, he told AFP.

AxiCorp’s Stephen Innes added: “It’s a dump at all cost as no one… wants delivery of oil, with Cushing storage facilities filling by the minute.

“It hasn’t taken long for the market to recognise that the OPEC+ deal will not, in its present form, be enough to balance oil markets.”

But market analyst Patrick J. O’Hare noted that the collapse in oil prices is not just a problem for the energy sector.

“It’s also a problem for the financial sector and investor sentiment in general, as weakening oil prices increase angst about solvency risk, geopolitical risk, and social unrest in countries that are heavily reliant on oil revenue,” he said in a note to clients.

Wall Street equities were mixed in late morning trading, but most European markets ended the day higher as governments start to consider how and when to ease the lockdowns that have crippled the global economy.

Italy, Spain, France and Britain reported drops in daily death tolls and slowing infection rates, while Germany began allowing some shops to reopen and Norway restarted nurseries.

Mounting evidence suggests that the lockdowns and social distancing are slowing the spread of the virus.

That has intensified planning in many countries to begin loosening curbs on movement and easing the crushing pressure on national economies.

