Business News 19.4.2020 10:46 am

DA: Government must explain why cooked food is illegal

Citizen reporter
DA: Government must explain why cooked food is illegal

Woolworths. Image Supplied

Woolworths legal advice suggests government could face a substantial legal claim.

The Democratic Alliance believes the ban on cooked food is not supported by the current disaster regulations.

Dean Macpherson, the party’s shadow minister for trade and industry has written to trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel demanding the ban be lifted immediately.

“There is no justifiable reason, legally or logically to ban prepared food and I would request you to reconsider this position within the shortest time possible.”

He has given Patel until 5pm on Sunday to respond.

Macpherson referred to legal opinion sought by Woolworths via their lawyers Webber Wentzel who stated there was no provision in the lockdown regulations that prohibit the sale of any category of food.

He submitted a legal document from them which stated that “the enforcement authorities are acting unlawfully in seeking to stop the sale of cooked food and confiscating food from counters. They potentially face a significant legal claim.”

On Thursday, Patel asserted that supermarkets’ hot-food sections, like fast-food restaurants, should be closed for the remainder of the lockdown.

Patel said hot food items sold by Woolworths, Pick n Pay and Checkers are not regarded as essential goods.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Can newborns be registered during lockdown on medical aids without birth certificates? 19.4.2020
Violence and looting point to food crisis in SA lockdown 18.4.2020
The highs and lows of lockdown advertising in SA 18.4.2020



Lock Down

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Athletics The inevitable strikes as Comrades Marathon is postponed

Business News SA government has not approached us, says IMF

World New York governor extends shutdown to May 15

Covid-19 MPs’ leave cancelled as parliament gears up to resume immediately

Covid-19 ‘We hang our heads in shame’ – Defence minister on alleged murder of Alex man




MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


today in print

Read Today's edition